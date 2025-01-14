WWE's Chelsea Green Teases Future Content From Her Victorious SNME Episode

At Saturday Night's Main Event's return to NBC, Chelsea Green became the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion, when she defeated Michin in the tournament finals. Green's championship win last month is the first singles title she's captured in WWE, and now with the company's new streaming deal with Netflix, she has teased some new behind-the-scenes content that will be released from her historic win.

Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Green revealed that the footage of her day leading up to winning the title will be released.

"There's a lot about that day that you are gonna end up seeing. I can't tell you why, but you will. There's some fun things that we have coming out, you know with our partnership with Netflix and things like that. So the day, a lot of you'll be seeing and leading up to it, you'll kind of be following possibly my journey or my emotions and things like that," said Green.

She stated that the day she won the title was a normal day, revealing that it took some time for the moment to sink in, but then celebrated the win with her family after the show

"The day was really like a normal day. I didn't have much time to truly just digest the moment," she said. "So I took the time after I won the championship to really just like let it sink in, I invited all my family back, my in-laws back, we took pictures. I was able to bring my sister back into the locker room and just hang out."

Green also spoke about the importance of her title win, explaining how she can tell her children and grandchildren about making history that day. But, for now, she is still in "work mode" while she's champion.

