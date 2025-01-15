FrAxiom Pull WWE NXT Tag Team Title Defense 'Out The Mud'

Nathan Frazer and Axiom proved once again on Tuesday night that "FrAxiom is fine" after defeating OTM's Lucian Price and Bronco Nima on "WWE NXT." It was a matchup of power versus speed between the two teams, and WWE Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were in attendance.

Frazer attempted to take control of the match, taking out both members of OTM, and attempted to pin Price after a standing shooting star press, but Price kicked out. Frazer went to the top, but Price got out of the way. Axiom went right from a pin attempt to an arm bar attempt on Price, and Frazer got Nima in a guillotine before he was able to interfere. OTM got on their feet, and Price got both Axiom and Frazer up, and slammed one of top of each other.

Price got out of the ring and cleared off the announce desk, but Axiom was able to escape and avoided being sent through it. Frazer went to the top rope and splashed Price through the desk, while Axiom had Nima in the ring. He hit the Golden Ratio and pinned Nima for the victory.