Eric Bischoff Says This AEW-Contracted Star Would Be Great For WWE To Grow NXT Around

Malakai Black looks to be finished with his tenure in AEW, and the former Aleister Black is likely to return to WWE.

On a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff discussed whether WWE is too crowded for Black.

"Look at the content that they have to produce. It's a lot of content to fill. You've got 'SmackDown' and now you've got The CW," Bischoff said, mentioning "WWE NXT" needing to build up an audience on its new home on The CW. "Yes, it's a small network, but that's an opportunity."

Bischoff believes that "NXT" will be able to "own" The CW, considering how little buzzworthy content the network has in 2025. Becoming the franchise program of the network could bring more stars over to the Tuesday night show. Bischoff thinks that Black would have a lot of opportunities in WWE, and noted that the former NXT Champion had a major ally back when Bischoff worked for WWE.

"You'll probably see a lot of stars that might've otherwise been exclusive to 'Raw' or 'SmackDown,' and I think Malakai Black would be a great character," Bischoff said. "But I met Malakai in 2019, and Paul Heyman was very high on Malakai, almost like overly aggressive about trying to push him. Paul spent hours and hours and hours in catering, talking with Malakai, helping Malakai understand his character."

Bischoff is unsure whether Black's departure from WWE was related to Vince McMahon's vision, but he assumes that Paul "Triple H" Levesque might understand the character better. Should Black return to WWE, he would do so alongside former AEW talent like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, CM Punk, Lexis King, and the recently-debuted Penta.