Karrion Kross Calls This WWE Star The Strongest & Funniest He's Been In The Ring With

Karrion Kross has faced off against many men across all three brands in his two runs with WWE, but some opponents stand out more than others for the Final Testament leader.

Kross appeared on the "Chazz Palminteri Show" to chat about all things wrestling, and the topic of his strongest in-ring opponent came up. The former NXT Champion gave props to a former Money in the Bank winner, despite not sharing the squared circle with him for long.

"The strongest person I think I've been in the ring with, and it was for like a really brief time, was a guy named Otis," Kross explained. "He's maybe one of the funniest people I've met in my life. We didn't get much of an interaction, but you can just feel it. He's probably the strongest human being I've ever even gone near. It's crazy. He'll pull your arms off, he's one of those dudes."

Kross explained that Otis has a legitimate background in amateur wrestling, and stated that the Alpha Academy member is like the guy in the neighborhood who didn't go a boxing class, but if he hit you, "that's a wrap."

The last time the pair were in the ring together was during a six-man tag team match on "WWE Raw" that pit The Final Testament, including The Authors of Pain and Kross, against Otis and his Alpha Academy stablemate Akira Tozawa, as well as Xavier Woods. Any other time Kross and Otis have been in a match together, it's been either the Royal Rumble match or a battle royal match. They could meet again, however, as both of their stables are currently on the red brand.

