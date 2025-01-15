What The Ula Fala Means (And Why WWE Is Unlikely To Sell You One)

When Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa met in Tribal Combat during "WWE Raw" on Monday, they fought not for any championship or accolade but rather for their culture's token of leadership: the Ula Fala. Reigns was first presented with the necklace, thus crowning him the "Tribal Chief," after his second defense of the Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. After getting his cousin to submit to his rule, he was met on the entrance ramp by his father and uncle, Sika and Afa, as elders of the family anointing him with the Ula Fala, going on to lead The Bloodline over a thousand days before Sikoa attempted to usurp him last year. In Reigns' absence after losing the title to Cody Rhodes, Sikoa took the symbol of leadership for his own and proclaimed to be the "New Tribal Chief," culminating in the final battle this past Monday where Reigns would re-attain both the Ula Fala and thus continue as the one true "Tribal Chief."

To truly understand why Reigns and Sikoa were in combat over a necklace instead of a championship belt as was rumored, one needs to delve into its cultural significance. Firstly, they're by no means the first in their family to appear in wrestling with the Ula Fala, with late WWE legends Umaga and "High Chief" Peter Maivia previously donning it, and even New Bloodline member Jacob Fatu during his time as MLW World Heavyweight Champion. In Samoan culture, the Ula Fala is worn by those who preside as chiefs (Matai, Ali'i, and Tulafale) in their families/tribes, made of the dried Pandanus fruit growing in the Pacific islands. Although the fruit can be naturally red, the necklace is normally painted to exemplify the color, indicative of the high rank within their society.