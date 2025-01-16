Tammy Sytch (Fka WWE's Sunny) Files Request To Take Time Off Prison Sentence

Former WWE valet Tammy Sytch — known as Sunny during her tenure in the promotion — has racked up a long list of infractions since her glory days, most notably driving under the influence of alcohol, which led to a man's death. Sytch is currently serving a 17-year sentence as well as facing a $30,000 civil suit, but according to PWInsider, the former star is seeking to reduce her prison term. "PWInsider" reports that Sytch penned a lengthy letter to the judge who presided over her 2023 sentencing to prison, wherein she made a case to have her 17-year sentence changed to serving her punishments concurrently instead of consecutively, which would allow her to exit prison years before her scheduled release date in September 2039.

In the letter that "PWInsider" transcribed in their report, Sytch makes claims that she has been making the most of her prison time through reflection as well as by being a positive influence on other inmates. She notes that she's graduated from a Culinary Arts program, became a Teacher's Aid in one of the GED classrooms, and that she's been chosen by the Director of Education in the prison to speak to the younger offenders and share her life story. She further claims that she's been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and attending mental health counseling sessions.

Sytch noted that she plans to continue doing good after prison, wanting to continue working with youth and steering them away from following her example. Additionally, she expressed that she's remorseful, and plans to dedicate to changing her life once she's released within her community and by helping others to the best of her ability, specifically young people and swaying them from a life of alcohol abuse and destructive decision making.