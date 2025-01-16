WWE Hall Of Famer Bob Uecker Dead At Age 90

Thursday has been a rough day so far for fans of sports, entertainment, and wrestling. Early this afternoon, word emerged that celebrated filmmaker David Lynch had passed away at the age of 78. Only hours before that, the world had heard of another celebrated celebrity that passed on, with the news emerging that Baseball legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker had died at the age of 90.

Born January 26, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Uecker's stint in pro wrestling was short, but memorable, beginning at WrestleMania III in Michigan, where he served as the show's ring announcer. One year later, Uecker returned for WrestleMania IV in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he proved himself to be a triple threat, working as a commentator and backstage interviewer, in addition to resuming his ring announcer duties.

Both appearances saw Uecker enter comedic situations, including abandoning his duties at WrestleMania III in an attempt to woo The Fabulous Moolah. Meanwhile, at WrestleMania IV, Uecker would spend much of the show trying to locate fellow celebrity guest Vanna White, as well as being choked out by fellow Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Overall though, Uecker will best be remembered for his career in Major League Baseball. A catcher, Uecker played in the major leagues for five years before reinventing himself as a broadcaster for his hometown Milwaukee Brewers in 1971. He remained in that role until his death, becoming one the most well regarded announcers in the game thanks to his humor and excitement, and was awarded the prestigious Ford C. Frick award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003. Uecker was also known for his appearance in the 1989 hit film "Major League," where he won acclaim for his portrayal of Cleveland announcer Harry Doyle.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer its condolences to Uecker's family and friends during this difficult time.