Rob Van Dam Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Pursuing The AEW World Title

Jeff Jarrett knows he hasn't got long left in the wrestling ring and wants to make the most of it, which is why when he announced that he had signed a new deal with AEW, and wanted one thing from 2025: the AEW World Championship.

Since that announcement, MJF has stepped in his way, who also wants the richest prize in AEW. One man who will certainly be rooting for "The Last Outlaw" is Rob Van Dam, who shouted out Jarrett on his "1 of a Kind" podcast and recalled the first time the two men met each other.

"Shout out to Jeff Jarrett," RVD said. "That's awesome dude, he's — what is he like 58? I met him in '90 when I was 19, when I was in USWA, and I just thought of him as already being older, established, I thought of him as being a veteran even though he probably wasn't, but just because he had the — him and Robert Fuller had the Tag Team Championships. They were the big babyfaces everyone night, his daddy, his dad was the promoter, and so he had that number one babyface push kind of position, and because of that, I just thought of him as like already being a veteran and s**t."

Since that initial meeting in 1990, RVD and Jarrett had to wait 20 years before crossing paths with each other again. That occurred in TNA Wrestling in 2010 when the two men were on the same Lethal Lockdown team at that year's Lockdown pay-per-view, but they eventually had their only singles match with each other later that year where Jarrett picked up the victory.

