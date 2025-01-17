Mark Henry Pinpoints When He Knew MJF Would 'Get His Ass Kicked' On AEW Dynamite

MJF was left staring at the lights by Jeff Jarrett on "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. The former AEW World Champion was knocked out by Jarrett after a lengthy back and forth which saw vulgar insults hurled between the two men, including MJF talking about the late Owen Hart.

Mark Henry, who had plenty of experience with the late Owen Hart and Jeff Jarrett, as all three men were in WWE at the time of Owen's death, discussed the segment on "Busted Open Radio."

"I knew he was gonna get his ass kicked when he mentioned Owen [Hart]," Mark Henry chuckled. "There are things you just don't talk about. You don't talk about people's kids, their momma, their best friend, their dog, their cat, you leave their personal loves alone unless you want a fist to the mouth."

MJF included Hart in the list of people Jarrett has disappointed in his life, leading to the punch. Henry felt that the promo battle highlighted how far MJF has fallen since his world title reign in 2023.

"I thought it was good for Jeff to point out MJF being an 'also-ran,'" Henry said. "He went there. I don't see it all the way being true but storyline-wise, if they don't start MJF back up, he's gonna be like everybody else."

Henry went so far as to say MJF was as big as Roman Reigns when both men were world champions, but while Reigns has maintained his aura post-title, MJF has faltered.

"Roman Reigns is still Roman Reigns, MJF is not. And it's not MJF's fault," Henry explained. "The reason that that segment was successful was because of MJF and because of Jeff Jarrett."