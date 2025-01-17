Mark Henry Lays Out How He Would Have Booked AEW Dynamite Main Event Differently

Jon Moxley may have successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" Maximum Carnage special. However, not everyone was the biggest fan of the match, including Mark Henry who described the match as only being okay.

"If I was going to structure the match, I would've had Hobbs not get jumped," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "I would've had him go at Claudio. I'd have had him go at them guys and then in the process when he came in, the referee is getting everybody back and Marina throws the briefcase, he gets hits, briefcase slides, Moxley hits him with the finish and then you get a better finish."

In discussing the closing moments that involved Hobbs being clocked with Moxley's briefcase and his finisher the Death Rider, only to kick out and fade to a Bulldog Choke, Henry brought up another AEW star to emphasize how nobody benefits from the finish.

"I love how fast Darby [Allin] moves and how interesting his look is. But, if you don't put a good story around Darby, it looks like, 'Why did he bump off of that thing he did jumping backwards?'" said the Hall of Famer.

Henry's co-host Nic Nemeth agreed with Henry's outlook on the match, outlining that he would've added in a false finish before ending the match after Hobbs had been clocked with the briefcase and hit with the Death Rider.

"I was waiting to see last night, because we knew they're going to have a great match. You knew they were going to beat the hell out of each other. You knew there was going to be everyone involved," said Nemeth.

