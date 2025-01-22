Chelsea Green Recalls Her Experience On WWE's Tough Enough

Chelsea Green is enjoying her first-ever championship run in WWE as the inaugural Women's United States Champion, but not too long ago she was scrambling her way to the top. Even before her first run with the promotion, she tried to make her way in through "Tough Enough."

During an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Green looked back at her time in the gameshow.

"I did terribly," Green recalled. "It only took me ten years to actually, like, get retribution, but we're fine."

The champion described what it was like going into "Tough Enough," and how incredible her fellow competitors were, both in the ring and in their appearance. Green noted that she learned a lot during her time in "Tough Enough" and jokingly listed things like lip filler and Botox as some of the things the women taught her, which she claims Canadian women didn't know.

"They had this like 'je ne sais quoi' about them, they were just, like, just so much more grown up in America," said Green. "So, I learned a lot from that experience but I knew, I knew while I was in it — these girls are meant to be stars. So I wasn't surprised when I left and a bunch of them got called back."

The WWE star further noted that the experience opened her eyes to being an adult. Following her "Tough Enough" appearance, Green wrestled for the likes of TNA, Lucha Underground, and Ring of Honor, before being signed to WWE, where she has now truly made her mark.

