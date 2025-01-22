WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Predicts Wrestlers Working With These Major Athletic Brands

Netflix's new partnership with WWE has already begun to pave the way for brands to become more involved with the company. In addition to product placement during matches and continuous advertisement of 2K Sports on their programming, the ring mat on "WWE Raw" has started to populate with more sponsors.

While it remains to be seen the future sponsorship deals WWE could acquire, collaborating with other brands will also provide more opportunities for wrestlers, according to WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi.

"The business, I feel, is going to skyrocket a lot because you got two big companies now, collab together, I think it's probably going to open up other doors for wrestlers," Rikishi said on the "Off The Top" podcast. "We're sports entertainers, that's who we are, but I kind of see sponsorships opening up the doors now with Nike or Adidas ... you see Roman came out with Nike, he's wearing Nike boxers, wearing Nike shoes, and paying tribute to Kobe and LA Lakers, and he's a fan of Jordan 23. So, I mean, it's a huge opportunity for everybody."

Along with Nike and Adidas, Reigns has also been seen wearing apparel from Under Armour. The Rock has also been occasionally seen wearing clothing from similar brands, both during his WWE appearances and outside the company. Time will tell if more WWE stars decide to collaborate with brands due to the exposure many of these sponsors will receive due to "Raw" being on Netflix.

