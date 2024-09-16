TKO President Mark Shapiro Opens Up About WWE's Deal With Netflix

WWE recently clinched a monumental $5 billion deal with Netflix, a partnership set to commence in January, shifting "Raw" from its long-standing cable home to the streaming universe. This strategic move not only highlights Netflix's foray into live sports entertainment but also positions WWE to potentially expand its global audience in unprecedented ways. During the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration.

"Netflix, who could prove to be our best partner yet, is the real engine behind Raw, and by the way, much of what we're doing internationally. I've seen their promotion plan, the marketing plan, the way they're getting behind it, the way they're using the NFL holiday games to promote WWE Raw moving to Netflix. They are going to be a battleship when it comes to helping us grow our brand and grow our audience."

Shapiro noted that they are listening to offers regarding WWE's Premium Live Events rights for domestic suitors (International PLEs will be on Netflix). Expanding on the appeal of WWE events, Shapiro emphasized the broad demographic reach of WWE's PLEs.

"Across the board, these PLEs are really exciting and there's one a month. People know them. Bash in Berlin, SummerSlam, obviously WrestleMania. I mean, these are major events that draw in a base that is much larger than a sports fan base," he noted. "It's a real casual sports fan. It's an entertainment fan. It's a lot of women. It's young. Very very young. And the engagement numbers and their social digital numbers for WWE are absolutely sky high."

"Raw" debuts on Netflix on January 6. The move could redefine how wrestling content is consumed, making it more accessible to a global, digital-first audience.

