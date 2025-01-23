WWE's Paul Heyman Describes Knocking Himself Out — Twice — First Time Taking A Bump

WWE's Paul Heyman's work as a manager might mainly revolve around his mic work and presenting his "clients" as the best and biggest stars of the moment, but the "Wiseman" often gets hit in the crossfire, and ends up taking a bump or two.

Heyman, during an appearance on "IMPAULSIVE," recalled his first-ever bump and being knocked out twice when trying to sell moves. According to Heyman, the first bump he ever took was when Bam Bam Bigelow took him down to the Monster Factory wrestling school, where he taught him the "hard way" for a manager to take a bump.

"And I push the rope, pulled it in, I go up, I come down right on my forehead; knocked myself out," he claimed.

Following the experience, Heyman decided he wasn't going to take another bump. Things naturally didn't turn out that way, and Heyman didn't hesitate when Yokozuna offered him another opportunity to take a bump in the form of a double Backdrop from him and Afa Anoa'I.

"And he throws me into the ropes, and I come off the ropes, and they go — and I boost. And I go way up in the air, and my feet hit the top rope and it goes, 'Bam!' right in the back of my head. Knock myself out, again," he recalled.

Both of these experiences led Heyman to realize how dangerous wrestling is, solidifying his respect for any person who steps into the ring.