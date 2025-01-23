WWE's Paul Heyman Describes Knocking Himself Out — Twice — First Time Taking A Bump
WWE's Paul Heyman's work as a manager might mainly revolve around his mic work and presenting his "clients" as the best and biggest stars of the moment, but the "Wiseman" often gets hit in the crossfire, and ends up taking a bump or two.
Heyman, during an appearance on "IMPAULSIVE," recalled his first-ever bump and being knocked out twice when trying to sell moves. According to Heyman, the first bump he ever took was when Bam Bam Bigelow took him down to the Monster Factory wrestling school, where he taught him the "hard way" for a manager to take a bump.
"And I push the rope, pulled it in, I go up, I come down right on my forehead; knocked myself out," he claimed.
Following the experience, Heyman decided he wasn't going to take another bump. Things naturally didn't turn out that way, and Heyman didn't hesitate when Yokozuna offered him another opportunity to take a bump in the form of a double Backdrop from him and Afa Anoa'I.
"And he throws me into the ropes, and I come off the ropes, and they go — and I boost. And I go way up in the air, and my feet hit the top rope and it goes, 'Bam!' right in the back of my head. Knock myself out, again," he recalled.
Both of these experiences led Heyman to realize how dangerous wrestling is, solidifying his respect for any person who steps into the ring.
Despite getting knocked out twice, Heyman is always willing to take another bump
Paul Heyman's last major bump was during a "WWE SmackDown" episode last year when The Bloodline turned on him, as the trio of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa powerbombed him through the announce table. Heyman revealed that he doesn't enjoy taking bumps, but explained why he sometimes does it.
"I'm not an athlete, I'm way out of shape, I'm 59 years old, and I love every solitary, micro-moment of it," he claimed. "It's what the storyline needed and my commitment is to the storyline."
The veteran then explained how storylines have always been a collaborative effort, and contrasted how Triple H differs from Vince McMahon in this regard, as he's willing to collaborate more.
"He's a lot more open to ideas, and especially long-term ideas," Heyman added. "So, when I get to work with a talent and I'm ... it's such a blessing in my life because I love working with talent," the veteran claimed.
Heyman detailed how he has a knack for telling wrestlers where they will be in their careers in the future, stating how he tries to make them see the greatness inside of them. It remains to be seen what the next chapter will be in The Bloodline storyline now that Heyman is safe at the side of Roman Reigns again, who defeated Solo Sikoa to officially recapture the Tribal Chief title again.
