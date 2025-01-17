Backstage Update On The Expected Runtime For WWE Raw Going Forward

The Netflix era of "WWE Raw" is now well underway, as the company has already staged two episodes of its flagship show on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Despite both episodes only being separated by seven days, there was one major difference between the two; the runtime. The debut episode on January 6 ran for just over three hours, while the January 13 show was 30 minutes shorter, leading many to wonder if there will be a fixed runtime for "Raw" going forward, or if each week will be different than the last.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that he was told Paul "Triple H" Levesque sees two hours and 30 minutes as the ideal sweet spot for a show, which is how long the January 13 show ran on Netflix. Triple H is reportedly so fixed on this runtime that things had to be cut from the January 13 show to keep with the two and a half hour target, with Penta's debut match and post-match promo being the cause for things being cut. Meltzer noted that he isn't sure whether the company has to tell Netflix what time they aim for or whether this is just something to stick by for now, but considering that they have gone over their target by a few minutes on both weeks, it's likely that Netflix are lenient with hard outs.

However, the show is still billed as a three-hour show internationally, as "Raw" still airs on various TV stations around the world. This is reportedly why a number of backstage segments and interviews have been filmed that US audiences don't see, as they are designed to flesh out the runtime of non-Netflix international airings, which would also have to factor in commercials too.