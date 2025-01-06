WWE CCO Triple H Explains How Raw On Netflix Will Be More 'Flexible'

Netflix is set to be the broadcast home of "WWE Raw" for the next few years, and it promises to be a period of change for the company. This will be especially true for the way in which the company presents the red brand's weekly show, with Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque telling Sports Illustrated that it will no longer be married to a set runtime every week.

"It'll be flexible in that I don't think necessarily the time constraints of network television or cable television apply. It's a slightly different form, it's a slightly different platform. I think much like many shows, whether dramas, whether whatever, but episodic shows, they have the ability to do whatever the show needs to have done. So if this episode needs to be an hour, great, it's an hour. This next episode needs to be 42 minutes, it's 42 minutes. It's what makes for the best product. Now I'm not saying that we're going to be 42 minutes, but clearly we'll deliver the product in a way that is best for Netflix and for their business model and what is best for our storytelling."

Previous backstage reports claimed that "Raw" will return to its three-hour runtime on Netflix. However, Levesque's words suggest that it could also be less or more, depending on how much time each respective episode requires. The premiere also just so happens to be a stacked affair, with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollisn, and possibly Hulk Hogan set to appear, so it could theoretically last longer than three hours.

"Raw" will also be stream live in real time in every Netflix region, meaning that anyone with a subscription won't be prohibited by tape delays. Furthermore, replays of the show will be available immediately after the live broadcast goes off the air.

