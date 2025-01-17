Thunder Rosa Discusses What Penta's WWE Debut Meant Personally & Culturally

Earlier this week, former AEW star Penta made his WWE debut after months of rumors and weeks of teases. In his debut match, Penta ended up beating Chad Gable and cutting a promo in front of a crowd that went crazy to see him in the promotion. Thunder Rosa was one of the stars who praised his debut online, and on "Busted Open Radio," she explained why the moment was important and what it means for the Hispanic wrestling community.

Rosa noted that on a personal level, she and Penta have been very close since AEW, and how she's seen his rise in the industry over the years since they worked together in Lucha Underground. "Seeing him with his family, (...) it was very special because he said something really, really beautiful in Spanish" she explained. "I think everybody that is Hispanic-speaking or has gone through some of the similar things that he's gone through — we felt it in our heart and it was that he's an example of a Mexicano that has made it and worked really hard."

The former AEW Women's World Champion further said that Penta has had a great influence on her personally, and noted how seeing someone like him become successful proves that hard work pays off. "As a Hispanic-speaking person, representation means everything and it was beautiful to see that," she noted. Rosa then added that Penta's portrayal was not only a beautiful moment but showed respect for Lucha Libre traditions.

