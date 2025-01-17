Update On AEW Grand Slam Australia Broadcast

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" revealed the first match set for Grand Slam Australia — that being Toni Storm vs. AEW Women's Champion Mariah May — which emanates from Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on Saturday, February 15. A graphic for the respective match also revealed the broadcast's start time to be 8pm ET on TNT, with a simulcast on the MAX streaming platform. As many fans have pointed out, however, there seems to be a potential broadcasting conflict, as the NBA is already scheduled to air an "All-Star Saturday Night" show on TNT at the same time.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a plan in place for Grand Slam Australia to air on TNT following the conclusion of the NBA's "All-Star Saturday Night." The NBA show is set to host three events that night — skills challenge, three-point contest, and slam dunk content — with the exact end time unclear. Should Grand Slam Australia air after the NBA coverage, WON estimates it to be airing on a 21-hour tape delay as the event itself starts at 5:30pm Brisbane time (or 2:30am ET). As always, though, plans are subject to change.

As of now, there is no word on whether MAX will stream the Australia-based event live beginning at 2:30am ET or if it will sync up with the TNT broadcast currently slated for Saturday night.

AEW Grand Slam Australia will mark a homecoming of sorts for several AEW talents, including Toni Storm, Kyle Fletcher, Harley Cameron, and Buddy Matthews. Storm earned her AEW Women's Championship opportunity by pinning Julia Hart in the first ever Women's Casino Gauntlet.