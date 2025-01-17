Wrestling World Remembers Jay Briscoe On Second Anniversary Of His Death

It has been two years since the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. The former ROH World Champion was killed in a car accident on January 17, 2023 at the age of 38, and on what would have been Briscoe's 40th birthday, tributes have poured in from around the wrestling world remembering the late star. AEW's official X account posted a tribute video (viewable below), which has since been reposted by the likes of Dustin Rhodes and Samoa Joe.

Today, we celebrate the life of Jamin Pugh, who we tragically lost two years ago. Known worldwide as Jay Briscoe, he was a legend in ROH for over 20 years, and a beloved husband, brother, and father.#DemBoysForever pic.twitter.com/Oxm2aDhvIs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 17, 2025

The last feud of Jay's career alongside his brother Mark as a tag team was in 2022 against FTR, with the four men having a trilogy of matches that many consider to be some of the greatest tag team matches in modern wrestling. With that in mind, it was only fitting that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler led the tributes on social media, with Harwood saying that he "hopes God has tequila up there," while Wheeler simply posted "Top Five," referencing The Briscoes' slogan "Top Five, Dead or Alive."

Many of the stars who shared an ROH locker room with Briscoe also shared their tributes to the late star. The Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Roderick Strong both reposted AEW's tribute video with heart emojis, while the leader of the group, Adam Cole, posted "Love You Jay #DemBoysForever." Former ROH Women's World Champion Deonna Purrazzo posted another heart emoji on the AEW tribute video, and former AEW star Mike Santana also shared a picture of Briscoe with the caption "Love and miss you bro. #RestInPower." Finally, the fan account "ROH Relived" posted their own tribute to Briscoe, and his brother Mark reposted a video on social media that showcased his and Jay's run as a tag team during their 20 years as a duo.