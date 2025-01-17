RVD Explains Confusion Over Hulk Hogan Segment During WWE Raw's Netflix Debut

Hulk Hogan's return to WWE was unfortunately not met with the same happy crowd as "The Hulkster" was formerly used to upon his appearance during the inaugural "WWE Raw" on Netflix, with the crowd nearly booing him out of the building. Many have since speculated why the veteran wasn't welcomed by the Los Angeles crowd, with Rob Van Dam recently sharing his take.

"Everybody picked that up and they still are — why is that such big news?" RVD noted during "1 of a Kind." "I don't understand why it's so hot?" RVD speculated that Hogan's notoriety as a celebrity and status as a controversial figure was likely why, but still expressed that he's confused by it all. "Everybody wants to fakeify wrestling so much (...) and I think that people, maybe one of the reasons that it's such a big topic, is because people are thinking this wasn't WWE's plan."

"It's not the only time he's gotten booed, but it is an authentic boo," the veteran later added. RVD then noted how when it comes to Hogan's heat, some haven't forgiven him for the racist tirade he went on years ago. "A lot of people would say 'I would never hang out with a racist,' you know? What are you doing? Well, that's your values." RVD did point out that he doesn't entertain racists, but that in his own experience, he often has to meet on common ground in the entertainment business, and that it's something you sometimes have to ignore.

