Hangman Adam Page Wins Final Match Of Christopher Daniels' Career On AEW Collision

"Hangman" Adam Page decimated Christopher Daniels in a Texas Deathmatch to open "AEW Collision." Reports broke ahead of Saturday night's show that Daniels was looking to call time on his in-ring career after over 30 years, and would be doing so against another AEW original in Page, albeit with a large disparity in age and stages of their careers. Daniels opened the bout strong, but found himself quickly caught by the faster Page on the outside of the ring. Page then made use of a steel chair, busting Daniels open and going under the ring for barbed wire. He strapped the barbed wire over Daniels in the ring and later hit a discus lariat with it wrapped over his upper arm, putting Daniels through a table on the outside of the ring before pulling another one – topped with barbed wire – from beneath the ring.

Daniels managed to escape being put through the table, hitting an uranage to Page through it instead. Page fought back into the fight, hitting Daniels with the barbed wire and setting up for the Buckshot lariat, only for the "Fallen Angel" to have the move scouted for a flatliner into a Koji clutch – while Page still had barbed wire wrapped around his arm. Page fought back to a standing position after grinding the wire against Daniels' face, but Daniels maneuvered to hit Angel Wings and the Best Moonsault Ever. He then grabbed a piece of the broken table to put over Page, hitting another moonsault. Page beat the count of 10 at the last second, hitting a Tombstone piledriver to Daniels on a steel chair and keeping him down for the final count to end his career in defeat.