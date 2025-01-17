AEW-ROH Star Effectively Retiring From In-Ring Action

Following AEW's recent taping for their special edition of "AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage," the "Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels has officially retired from in-ring competition, effective immediately.

According to a report by "Fightful Select" on Friday, Daniels has wanted to retire from in-ring competition for quite some time. His Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page will likely be the final match of his career. The contest was taped on Thursday at Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will simulcast this Saturday on TNT and MAX. Before making his in-ring return, Daniels served as the onscreen Interim AEW Executive Vice President since last May. He stepped down from that position when Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return at last month's Worlds End pay-per-view event.

Daniels, a legend in the industry, ushered in a new era when he went from "King of Indies" to becoming a prominent face in many globally broadcast promotions such as AEW, NJPW, ROH, TNA, and AAA, among others. Turning heads everywhere he went, Daniels captured many promotions' top singles and tag team gold, including becoming one-half of the inaugural ROH World Tag Team Champions. Daniels was one of the first signees to AEW in 2019. Since joining the roster and outside of his in-ring matches, Daniels serves as the Head of Talent Relations, and participated as one of ROH's judges of the 2022 Pure Championship matches at Supercard of Honor XV and Final Battle.