Bully Ray Critiques Penta's Performance In WWE Raw Debut Match Against Chad Gable

Penta's WWE debut was hyped for weeks, and it did not disappoint as the former AEW star showed "cero miedo" for his in-ring debut on "WWE Raw" last week. With his family sitting in the front row, Penta defeated Chad Gable with a Penta Driver and received a strong reaction from the live crowd and the Hispanic wrestling community. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also gave Penta's debut match high praise on "Busted Open."

"They worked Mexican-style from the other side of the body," Ray said. "When you aren't programmed to work a certain way in that ring ... it's almost like having to master a complete different language overnight. American-style, Mexican-style, completely different. Gable was able to do that for Penta in the match."

Ray also had some criticisms for the match, as he felt it went too long, but he was happy with the in-ring psychology. Ray also brought up how Penta is coming from "spot fest" matches in AEW that featured no psychology and little to no selling. An adjustment period should also be allowed as Ray dropped a reminder that Penta will not fully adjust styles immediately.

"That man was genuinely happy to be there," Ray said. "Penta realized after that match was over, 'Oh, this is what they've been talking about. This is what I've been hearing my entire career. This is what I've been hearing my entire life, that until I get here, I've been nowhere.'"

Ray also took care to clarify that he was not putting down AEW or Mexico.

"He knew he had finally made it," Ray said of Penta's post-match promo. "Until you get to the WWE, and you learn the style and you truly learn the psychology and the art and the everything, you can't say that you've truly made it."

