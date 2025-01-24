WWE NXT Star Ethan Page Opens Up About Wanting To Walk Away From Wrestling

After losing the NXT World Championship, Ethan Page tried his best to recapture the title but failed, leading to him becoming depressed and cutting a promo that sounded like a retirement announcement. Je'Von Evans came out to try change his mind, but Page didn't appreciate the pep talk and attacked him instead on the December 12 edition of "WWE NXT."

In an interview with "Busted Open After Dark," Page said he was serious when he said he considered walking away from wrestling in the aforementioned promo. "I'm 35 years old; I have two children and a wife. I gave up my entire life to bring them here, move to Orlando, uprooted from our dream home in Michigan," he said. "I've been spending as much money to keep my family happy while we're here, and all I've been doing since losing the championship is letting them down."

Page claimed he thought about a different career path, talking to Shawn Michaels about becoming a coach, but that he didn't want to step into the ring again because he couldn't handle another loss. "Coming to the realization that I was willing to walk away from everything and then having this 20-year-old kid come out and try to give me life advise? I hadn't smiled in weeks. When I broke his jaw? That's the biggest smile I've had."

Page then claimed that he no longer cares about his trajectory in wrestling and as such hints that he's more dangerous than ever. For now, it seems that he's willing to stick around.

