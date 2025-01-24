AEW Star Mercedes Mone Shares Travel Drama From Wrestle Dynasty PPV

Knowing that she had to be back in the United States in time for school and "AEW Dynamite," she called her travel agency who got her the last seat on a flight to Chicago, but it would only be her going to the Windy City. "My bags? Yeah, they were going to be fashionably stuck in Japan until the next flight to Orlando. But whatever, I was determined to get back to the US and make it to class and AEW Dynamite on time."

After going through what Mone described as the worst turbulence of all time, she landed in Chicago, but there she encountered another problem. "I landed in Chicago late at night, only to be rebooked for a flight to Orlando the next day. After I let Tony [Khan] know about my travel struggles and not having my bags in time for TV, he graciously told me to rest. I'm so thankful because my body and mind needed it."

Mone might not have been on "Dynamite" on January 8, but she did make it back to the United States in time for something else. "Guess what? I made it to class just in time. So, there you have it, folks, my travel saga. I may have faced a storm, missed my bags, and dealt with some cranky travelers, but nothing can keep me down!"

Mone wasn't at the "Maximum Carnage" editions of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," but the company run videos showcasing what she has been up to since getting back from Japan, including TV interviews, in-ring training, and buying a lot of jewellery.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to "The Mone Mag" for the transcription.