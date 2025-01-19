WWE's Paul Heyman Details What He Tells Bron Breakker When Working With Him

Bron Breakker has impressed many with his in-ring ability and presentation, which has gained the attention of several veterans, including Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James, who see the best parts of his father and uncle, the Steiner Brothers, in him. Veteran manager Paul Heyman also discussed the rising star on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE," where he commented on working with Breakker on occasion.

Heyman and the former WWE United States Champion both recalled how he helped Paul notice the great aspects of his ability, which led Heyman to recall something he's told Breakker in the past. "And Bron Breakker looks at me and goes, 'Well, this is the type of thing I'm going...' I'm like, 'Man, you got no idea how great you are. You got no idea of the greatness that lives inside of you that just hasn't matured enough."

Heyman then recalled something similar that Ric Flair often says to him when they talk about the art of performance. "Ric Flair will always say, to this moment, to this day, 'The day that I'm not nervous walking through the curtain, I won't go through the curtain, I know that's the day I'm done. And to me, it's exactly the opposite! The day that I'm nervous walking through that curtain no matter what's going on is the day that I'm finished doing this."

