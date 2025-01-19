Action Bronson Calls AEW Backstage 'Weird' & 'Clique-Y,' Implies He'd Like To Go WWE

AEW star Hook has an entrance that always gets a pop from the crowd, and that song is "The Chairman's Intent" by Action Bronson. Bronson even wrestled alongside the star on "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" in 2022, but th6e rapper told "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he didn't have the best experience.

"You know what they do, they don't call you back. I never got called back. There was an angle there. Are you kidding me? I'm ready right now. I'm ready for whoever," Bronson said. "I sold out the motherf***in' Arthur Ashe Stadium. Slams, I was ready to frog splash off the top, but they didn't want to take the bump. They didn't want to take the facebuster, I got all kinds of videos."

"The White Bronco" was referring to "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, whom he and Hook defeated in the rapper's lone AEW match. The appearance was significant for the Queens, New York, crowd as Bronson is a hometown boy, and was hyped with training vignettes that ran on AEW programing. Bronson first got into the AEW ring at All Out 2022, defending Hook from Menard and Parker. Bronson then gave his account of AEW's backstage environment.

"I enjoy the act. I don't like — the backstage is weird over there. It's just weird, it's like everyone is clique-y," Bronson said before being asked if they were not welcoming. "I wasn't looking to be welcomed. It was just like, you could just tell it was weird vibes."

Bronson also revealed that he threw out a "lure" to WWE, but it seems that the company didn't show any interest. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if he'll return to a major promotion.

