Tony Schiavone Says This Former WCW & ECW Talent Has Been With AEW For About 6 Months

AEW announcer, senior producer, and former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone recently reviewed the New Year's Day edition of "WCW Nitro" from 1994 on "What Happened When." Former WCW World Tag Team Champion Scotty Riggs was brought up, prompting Schiavone's co-host Conrad Thompson to mention seeing Riggs backstage at "AEW Dynamite" last week. Schiavone then revealed that Riggs now works for AEW.

"Yeah, behind the scenes Scotty's been with us for, gosh, over six months," Schiavone said. "And I think it's great that Tony [Khan] and Kosha [Irby] and the company gave him a job, let him work for us. Scotty really battled through, as I think most of you guys know if you've watched all the stuff about him on the internet." This last referred to Riggs going through the DDP Yoga program.

Riggs appeared on Buff Bagwell's season 5 episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" as the two have been friends for decades and teamed together as "The American Males" whom Riggs won the WCW World Tag Team Championship with. Riggs told his own story of going into a downward spiral after his mother passed away, losing his home to foreclosure and wound-up living in his car. Riggs became very depressed and suicidal during this time but Bagwell just so happened to contact his friend to appear on his "DSOTR" episode, but Riggs declined at first, informing Bagwell of his life condition.

Bagwell, who was living with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page in Georgia at the time for his own sobriety recovery, invited Riggs to join him to rejuvenate himself but that offer was also declined. After some persistence, Riggs agreed and was flown out where he spent six months with his friends and transformed himself physically and mentally with the DDPY program. No money was asked in return, even for the new set of teeth that DDP helped Riggs get as well.

