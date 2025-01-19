WWE's Drew McIntyre Reacts To Winning Praise & Awards For His 2024 Microphone Work

In 2024, many wrestlers excelled on the microphone, but Drew Galloway was many people's — including Matt Hardy's — best talker of the year However, these awards for his promos don't land with McIntyre the same way they used to, as the Scotsman admitted in an interview with The Daily Mail that he has realized something in recent months: success is temporary because people move on.

"Two years ago, even a year ago, 100% it would have meant the absolute world. These days, my current mindset — when I was gone after Hell in the Cell, I just saw certain things specifically. When I was with my actual family back home, the lack of contact and how people move on. And the realization of, 'Wow, I've really given everything and taken from my family during a tragic time, and everyone has just moved on.'"

McIntyre explained that WWE fans have moved on from some of the biggest stars in the world, including The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, so of course they were going to move on from him, as he wasn't in their faces every week. This has led McIntyre to not care as much, and because of that, the awards are simply a way of showing fans that he is better than everyone else. "They're going to move on. So as much as I get these awards, it's more validation of, 'Yeah, you're right. I was the best, go f*** yourself.'"

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to The Daily Mail for the transcription.