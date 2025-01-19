Why Drew McIntyre Blames 'A Certain Substance' For His Loss On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

While WWE and Netflix were happy with the premiere of "WWE Raw" on the streaming platform, Drew McIntyre was not. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, McIntyre blamed his loss to Jey Uso on the legalization of recreational cannabis in the state of California.

"I wasn't joking when I said I had a contact high," McIntyre said. "It's an LA thing. In general, the place just reeks of a certain substance. And then during his entrance, very publicly, having a good old time with old Travis Scott and that's not my thing, and that 100 percent is a thing, contact high. I'm not making excuses, I'm just stating facts."

Jey was MC'd to the ring by recording artist Travis Scott, who was very openly smoking the substance during Uso's entrance. Uso politely declined a hit off of Scott's blunt, much to the delight of Paul Levesque. McIntyre thinks the hazy introduction for Uso played with his head and led to Uso getting a surprisingly easy victory.

"He got a quick one. I'm not somebody that's going to spend the truth and make too many excuses," McIntyre admitted. "I'm annoyed about the constant smell of you know what in LA while I'm trying to wrestle, but I beat him 10 times in a row. That's the first time he's beaten me. It was a quick one. It was out of nowhere. It was a cheap one. Does it make him better than me? Absolutely not. Does it stop my goals going forward? Absolutely not. It just motivates me more."