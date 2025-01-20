Why Eric Bischoff Believes Hulk Hogan Being Booed On WWE Raw Was A 'One-Off'

The January 6 premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix saw Hulk Hogan being booed. Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff, who spent years with Hogan in WCW being booed weekly during the '90s, discussed the incident and feels there is no need for concern.

Bischoff explained on "83 Weeks" why he feels the treatment Los Angeles gave "The Hulkster" is nothing more than a one-off.

"It's just another one of those things where people are going to fall down on one or the other side of the fence, depending on what their pre-determined perspectives already are," Bischoff said. "Debating it doesn't really matter but he's drawing massive crowds everywhere else. He's out promoting his beer and thousands of people are standing outside in the cold waiting for an opportunity to meet him."

Hogan's Real American Beer became a sponsor of WWE starting on January 6, and it seems that his appearances at stores to promote his beer produce sizeable turnouts. Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida is also a must-see stop for wrestling fans in the area which becomes an unforgettable experience if the WWE Hall of Famer is there that day. For that night at "Raw," there is speculation that political views played a big role as Hogan is pro-Republican whereas the Los Angeles area is pro-Democratic.

"I think that was a one-off. I'm convinced of it. Anybody that hasn't spent any real time in LA and in the working environment, you don't realize how oppressive, overwhelmingly liberal — and I'm not saying it's good or bad, I'm not taking sides, it just is what it is folks, and that large segment of LA, their politics have become their religion, and they get really, really invested. So, I'm convinced that was it," Bischoff remarked.

