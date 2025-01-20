Bully Ray Analyzes What He's Seen From The Rock In WWE & What It Means Going Forward

The Rock's appearances on both the first "WWE Raw" on Netflix as well as that week's "NXT" has been met with some criticism. The veteran broke kayfabe on "Raw" and then broke out into a profanity-filled promo on "NXT," which fans almost equally disliked. However, it's still unclear whether he'll be at the Royal Rumble or at least this year's WrestleMania, but Bully Ray thinks there's still a way forward for the "Brahma Bull."

"From what I'm seeing right this very moment from The Rock, he is saying everything that makes it seem like he's tying up all the loose ends and he's walking away," he said on "Busted Open Radio." The former Bubba Ray Dudley then referenced how The Rock told fans on "NXT" to "enjoy the ride" that he's taking them on, and how this puzzled him because that would mean he is going to stick around.

"Plus, he's too over the top for me right now. I think he's gonna come back and stick a knife in somebody's back," he added, opining that The Rock will not be loved by fans if he clashes with either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Ray later added that while The Rock seems to be friendly with everyone, his demeanor is "too over the top," and for that reason, he distrusts the veteran. "It's almost like he's being a bit of ... sarcastic, maybe?"

Ray further pointed out how The Rock also told Cody Rhodes to send his greetings to "Mama Rhodes," which he believes is further proof that it's all an act. However, it remains to be seen how the story will unfold.

