TNA Wrestling Star Claims He 'Turned Down AEW Three Times'

After now-former TNA star PCO unexpectedly destroyed the TNA Digital Media Champion at The People vs. GCW on Sunday, the talent has taken to social media to make some bold claims. PCO posted a photo of a wrestling news YouTube video about his off-script actions at the GCW event, seemingly confirming that he went into business for himself when he smashed the belt. PCO then commented that the Digital Media Championship was more over than the TNA World Championship. Afterward, the former ROH World Champion replied to a fan and said he turned down AEW three times since 2018 — a year before the company's official inception.

"I turned down AEW three times since 2018. I was scheduled to face Kenny Omega on the first ever Double or Nothing in Vegas as the main event. I signed a 3 years deal with ROH friend!" he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

PCO's anti-TNA rant at the GCW event was seemingly a response to him being done with the company, as his deal reportedly expired back in December 2024. Before GCW cut the feed, PCO placed the championship on a chair after kissing it, then destroyed it with a sledgehammer. Both the destruction and the promo were reportedly not scripted.

PCO made his debut for TNA in January 2022 at Hard To Kill alongside then-stable Honor No More. His last "Impact" match took place on December 14, when he teamed with Sami Callihan in a loss against the Hardys.