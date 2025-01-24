O'Shea Jackson Jr. Comments On Potentially Joining WWE As A Writer Or Manager

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is better known for being the son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, as well as his various roles as an actor. However, Jackson has made a name for himself as a vocal pro wrestling fans, with his posts on X often going viral, as well as claims that he knows wrestlers personally. Jackson appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he expressed some interest into venturing into pro wrestling professionally.

"I feel like everybody, as wrestling fans, we all fantasy book," Jackson said before noting how he went to USC for screenwriting and that storytelling is something that he's passionate about. "It would definitely not be out of my wheelhouse." Jackson also noted that he has a really good relationship with WWE and it would be a "dream come true." He also noted how his roles in "Godzilla" and "Star Wars" were similar dreams that came true, and that being involved with WWE would just add to this.

Jackson was then asked whether he would do anything onscreen, like a manager, to which the actor explained that he already has two movies coming out for right now, but that when he's around wrestling, he gets "the itch." "I'll do, bro, anything they trying to do. Just, you know, I'm a phone call away," he claimed. During the interview, Jackson also weighed in on the state of AEW and what he thinks the promotion should do with some of their segments.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.