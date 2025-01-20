Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. Assesses The State Of AEW

Actor and pro wrestling fan O'Shea Jackson Jr. has discussed what he feels about the current state of AEW, as well as the stars that he likes in the promotion.

Jackson was a recent guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he discussed honestly about what he would change in AEW. His main criticism was directed towards the Jon Moxley-led Death Riders faction, arguing that the group shouldn't run away because they are a heel faction. Jackson believes that there are some things he would like to see changed story-wise in AEW, but claims that he doesn't have the answers for it.

"I feel that there's just been a couple of things that I wish would have hit better. They got to stop making Jon Moxley and his crew run away from everybody. Like, we have to stop that. They should ... they are supposed to be the evil empire and I feel like there's too many clips of them running away," he said. "I'm not going to say it's a simple fix 'cause there's, I'm sure there's a whole bunch of things that go into it that I know nothing about, so I'm not going to sit here and act like I'm the guy with the answers," he added.

But he mentioned a few stars and how they have been presented in AEW, which he has loved, including Ricochet and Toni Storm. He also stated that he loves what Swerve Strickland has always done.

"I actually like the direction they're going with Ricochet, him being this psychopath. That's pretty cool but most people that, like, find that spot, like Toni Storm and everything that she did when she found that character, she really took off," he said. "I'm excited to see what he does, I always love what Swerve does over there."

There's been much talk about the future of AEW, with the likes of Bully Ray suggesting that 2025 could see the resurgence or demise of the promotion.

