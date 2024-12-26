Ricochet Leans Into Recent AEW Heel Turn In Social Media Comment About Samantha Irvin

Ricochet fully leaned into his new heel character on social media when one internet troll commented on his real-life fiancée, former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. The social media exchange began when Ricochet responded to a comedian's post on X, not about wrestling or AEW, but about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The initial post said that Jackson "is a problem" and "the MVP," and Ricochet responded with a cheeky, "Like me in AEW" message with a smirking emoji. The fan responded to the post with the message about Irvin, and said, "You took Samantha away from us, so no." Ricochet was quick to quote the post with his own sassy comment. "Who else is gonna make my sandwiches for me when I'm hungry?" he posted.

Fans were upset with the AEW star after Irvin left WWE, with many thinking she would be headed to ring announce in AEW. Ricochet was quick to squash those rumors, however, and revealed his fiancée has other aspirations outside of wrestling. Irvin herself clarified that her departure was months in the making, and she didn't make the decision to leave right before an episode of "WWE Raw."

Ricochet slowly turned heel during AEW's Continental Classic, due in part to fan reaction, as well as his potential involvement with the Hurt Syndicate. Ricochet received a less than warm welcome from fans at the Hammerstein Ballroom when he faced off against Will Ospreay on "AEW Collision," and he knocked the referee into the ropes before scoring the sneaky victory.