Ricochet Discusses Samantha Irvin's WWE Departure

Last month, Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE, revealing that she had other aspirations outside of ring announcing. WWE, however, seemingly only saw her as such. This sentiment was reiterated by Irvin's fiance and former WWE star Ricochet as he addressed her recent exit during an appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet."

Advertisement

"I think ring announcing was only supposed to be the way in [to pro wrestling]," Ricochet said. "She wanted to be a character. That's what she's been her whole life. She's been stage performing her whole life, drama club to stage performing, to traveling the world doing stage performance. So that's kind of what she hoped, and then I think once WrestleMania happened, I think she was like, 'That's the highest I'm going to get.'

"... When you're just a performer, I guess announcing, because now she's getting hate because she said she didn't enjoy announcing, but she enjoyed making the WWE Universe feel emotions. She enjoyed using her voice to help promote and help move the company forward, but just literally, the act of [saying] 'Coming to the ring and weighing at 230 [pounds],' this is just my example, it's like having Mariah Carey, but she's just a ring announcer, and you don't get any of the other stuff."

Advertisement

According to Ricochet, Irvin specifically wanted to ascend to a managerial role similar to Paul Heyman. Irvin also previously suggested the idea of becoming a WWE General Manager one day, much like Nick Aldis, Adam Pearce, and Ava currently.

In general, Ricochet noted that Irvin is focused on being a "stage performer." Recent reports suggest that Irvin, a former contestant on "America's Got Talent," is now looking to get more involved with musical projects.