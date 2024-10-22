Backstage Report On Samantha Irvin's WWE Departure

WWE fans were shocked yesterday by the news that longtime "WWE Raw" ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, suddenly parted ways with the promotion. Irvin has notably been a fan-favorite for some time, making the news difficult to digest for those supporters. Since then, "Wrestling Observer Radio" has reported on the matter, and shared some behind-the-scenes chatter which — if proven true — could explain why Irvin has decided to leave WWE.

Advertisement

"She's actually been thinking about it for about a year," Dave Meltzer claimed on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "She wants to be a singer — I mean she is a singer; she also plays the flute — but she wants to get more involved in her music." Meltzer also noted that she isn't planning to jump to another promotion, like AEW — which her fiance Ricochet already confirmed on social media. Meltzer further explained that music is simply Irvin's passion, and that she never grew up as a wrestling fan and is now following her dreams.

Interestingly, PWInsider reported that Irvin's decision to part ways with WWE came hours before last night's episode of "Raw" went live, adding controversy to the situation. However, Irvin herself then commented on the report on social media (above), correcting the rumor by claiming that she didn't inform WWE hours ahead of the show, but months ahead, meaning her exit has been a well-kept secret. Separate reports have also claimed that Irvin's departure came as a surprise to those within WWE, and that some were especially saddened by the news, saying that she made "Raw" taping days better. Irvin has also penned a lengthy statement surrounding her departure, suggesting the move wasn't something she decided overnight.

Advertisement