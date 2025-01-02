WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Makes Bold Prediction For AEW In 2025

2025 has officially arrived, and one thing a lot of people love to do at the start of each year is proclaim their bold and wild predictions for the 12 months ahead. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray joined in on this tradition on "Busted Open Radio," where he made one very bold prediction about the future of AEW compared to the futures of WWE and TNA.

"TNA will grow, the WWE will grow bigger, and we will either be talking about the resurgence or the demise of AEW, and I go 50/50 on that. I want to see the resurgence, but from what I see right this very moment, I hope we're not speaking about the demise, and that's just my fair assessment on everything." AEW have already gotten a head-start on the competition when it comes to setting the bar in 2025, as they have already debuted on MAX with their Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 1, as well as having their 2019 tape library uploaded onto the service to be streamed on-demand in the United States for the first time ever.

The next 12 months has already got a lot of other major events happening that fall into the high risk, high reward category for all three companies. WWE is set to expand their annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event to two days in August, as well as having "WWE Raw" stream on Netflix from January 6. TNA has already announced that their Slammiversary pay-per-view in July will be held in one of the biggest venues the company has ever been to, the UBS Arena in New York, and AEW will be traveling to Australia for the first time in February for Grand Slam Australia.

