AEW Content Officially Uploaded To Max

It's officially January 1, 2025, which means two things; "AEW Dynamite" is set to simulcast on TBS and Max tonight for the very first time, and AEW's video library is set to become a fixture on Max. The latter was made apparent just a few weeks ago, when Warner Brothers Discovery confirmed that certain AEW content, such as the promotion's inaugural year in 2019, and some of their more recent work, would be available come the new year. Even still, questions remained; how much of AEW's recent content would be included, and how soon on January 1 would it all be made available?

The answer to the last question was immediately. As of this afternoon, AEW content is already available to stream on Max, beginning with every PPV and "Dynamite" episode from 2019. As for 2024 content, Max has uploaded every "Dynamite" episode from October 30, 2024 onward, leading into tonight's simulcast. At this time, neither AEW PPV from the back end of 2024, Full Gear and World's End, has been included.

Not everything from AEW's 2019 has been included either, as episodes of the promotion's old YouTube show, "AEW Dark," have yet to be uploaded. "Dark" was notably not mentioned during WBD's December press release announcing details regarding AEW content on Max, and it remains to be seen whether "Dark," "Dark: Elevation," or non-televised events will also be made available going forward.

With much of 2019 and late 2024 now covered, fans will now eagerly await to see when AEW's video library from 2020 through fall 2024 will be added. Like the status of "Dark," that remains to be seen, with WBD's press release only stating the remaining AEW content would be rolled out through the rest of the year.