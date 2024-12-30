Tony Khan Adds First-Time Ever Match To AEW Fight For The Fallen On MAX

AEW Worlds End on December 28 was the company's final event of the year, and the attention will now turn to "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen" on January 1. The episode dubbed "The Mother of All Simulcasts" will see AEW make its streaming debut on MAX, while also airing in the show's regularly timeslot on TBS. What's more, AEW President Tony Khan has just made that show even bigger.

Following the result of the Worlds End main event that saw Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship, Orange Cassidy has revealed that while he doesn't know what the long-term future holds for him, he knows that he needs to get his hands on Hangman Page immediately for costing him the title. With that in mind, Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he's booked Cassidy and Page in a one-on-one match for this Wednesday, marking the first-time they've faced each other in a singles match.

While Cassidy and Page fight amongst themselves, the other major match coming out of the Worlds End main event will see Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli take on Rated FTR, the trio that comprises of FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and the "Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland, who made his return at the event. The other man in the Worlds End main event, "Switchblade" Jay White, has not been confirmed for "Dynamite," but Moxley's Death Riders will certainly want payback on him for hitting Marina Shafir with the Blade Runner.

Elsewhere on the show, Julia Hart makes her in-ring return against the woman she has been tormenting for weeks, Jamie Hayter. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett will also make an important announcement regarding his career, with many speculating that 2025 will be his final year as a wrestler.