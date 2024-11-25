Tony Khan Discusses AEW Moving To MAX, When To Expect Content Library

AEW CEO Tony Khan has discussed AEW's move to MAX and what it will mean for the company going forward.

AEW's new media rights deal, which they signed earlier this year, also includes the promotion's shows now being streamed on MAX, which Khan talked about during his appearance on "Wrestfriends."

"We now know we're going to be on TBS and TNT for many years to come, and not only on TBS every Wednesday live and TNT every Saturday, but also on MAX streaming and it's really the future of media. The future of the way shows are consumed, it's moving towards streaming," said Khan. "But what's great is we still are a big part of that tradition of TBS and TNT and we get to do both. It's a simulcast, it's the first-ever pro wrestling simulcast. It's going to be January 1, 'AEW Dynamite,' and a lot of info to come on that. We can't wait for what is going to be a major event in AEW."

He highlighted how the move to MAX will allow AEW to showcase to new and old fans what AEW has done in the past on their various shows and pay-per-views, as well as look towards the future.

"We've built this amazing library and so there's a lot of opportunities coming up for us to really not only showcase the present of AEW but also the future and the past all on one great platform, that is MAX streaming," he added. "Soon the whole library will be added on MAX, piece by piece we'll get it up there, and I'm excited about that."

Earlier reports had indicated that the entire library may not be available when the MAX deal kicks off on January 1, 2025.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestfriends" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.