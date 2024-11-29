AEW's Jon Moxley Discusses His Vision For Death Riders Storyline

Jon Moxley's Death Riders faction has been a divisive addition to AEW programming. Critics have questioned the group's direction and purpose, with some fans calling it one of the weaker storylines in Moxley's decorated run with the company. Despite the backlash, Moxley seems unfazed by public opinion, doubling down on his creative vision for the faction.

Appearing on "SHAK Wrestling," Moxley opened up about his mentality when it comes to shaping the Death Riders, and made it clear that his approach to the storyline is unrelenting and unapologetic.

"I spent about two months just thinking and reading books and walking around Downtown Cincinnati at three in the morning, thinking, as I am one to do. I had a vision. A vision of a future. A vision that could be ours. That it could belong to everybody," Moxley said. "I have not one single f*** to give. That is the attitude that I'm moving forward with. That is the attitude my group has. Everything I'm trying to achieve right now, this is very much the hill I will die on."

Moxley elaborated on his mindset, pointing out that his creative process thrives on risk and conviction, even in the face of criticism. While he acknowledged that others have claimed to share this same "no f***s given" mentality, he sees his approach as one rooted in authenticity and determination.

"I've seen people say it [that they don't give a f***] and mean it, and they die on that hill. I have no intention of dying on this hill, but this is the hill I'm prepared to die on. It's a very exciting feeling to have," said the AEW World Champion.

The Death Riders storyline recently progressed during AEW Full Gear, where Darby Allin reportedly conducted the dangerous stunt of driving a car into the Death Riders' vehicle.

