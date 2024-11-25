Darby Allin Reportedly Did Dangerous AEW Full Gear Stunt Himself

Darby Allin went one step further than going through a real glass windshield by legitimately crashing a car at the end of AEW Full Gear. Saturday's pay-per-view ended with Jon Moxley retaining his AEW World Championship over Orange Cassidy, with a little help from all of his Death Riders, before confrontations with "Hangman" Adam Page, Christian Cage, and Jay White saw them make their getaway.

However, the car they were headed in was suddenly crashed into, thus forcing them to commandeer another vehicle and escape as Allin crawled from the wreckage screaming after them. Allin was bleeding, though it's unclear whether that was a result of the crash or blading, while he also struggled to climb the hood of his wrecked car as the show went off the air.

That would appear to make some sense after "Fightful Select" reported that it had been claimed internally that he was driving the car, but fortunately, there doesn't appear to have been any major injuries coming out of Full Gear. Allin made it abundantly clear that he was at least hoping to be in line for a shot at Moxley with the stunt. But there is also the question of where Page and White will factor into things going forward.

It has also been reported by "Fightful" that Allin was considered alongside Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, Ricochet, Claudio Castagnoli, and Shelton Benjamin for the upcoming Continental Classic tournament. He is already well-acquainted with Castagnoli, having fallen to the "Swiss Superman" in his last bout during last week's "AEW Dynamite."