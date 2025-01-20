WWE HOFer Rikishi Details How The Major Wrestling Promotions Could Help Following LA Wildfires

Wildfires are still effecting the Los Angeles area after weeks of winds caused destruction across the city, and many, including WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, a California native, are figuring out ways to help both those impacted and those helping out on the front lines. Rikishi dedicated the most recent episode of his "Off the Top" podcast to those effected by the fires. He said he has cancelled appearances because he couldn't attend in good faith with what's going on around his home, and just in case his family would be impacted by the fires still burning. He said it's heartbreaking to see families who have lost everything.

"If I haven't prayed a lot, I damn sure did this time," he said. "What do you reach out to but your faith and to be able to hope that we all get through this. It's just heartbreaking to see a lot of things that has happened to this city."

Rikishi not only lives in Los Angeles, but also owns a wrestling school in the area. KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, which is part of the WWE ID developmental program, is home to many wrestling trainees in the area. During the podcast, Rikishi pondered getting the wrestling schools in the area to put on a benefit event for wildfire relief.

"There should be something where, I don't know, all the wrestling companies that are here in LA, lets put up our own WrestleMania where we all get together and the money that's made from that, donate it to a company or Red Cross or something to be able to help people," Rikishi said.

