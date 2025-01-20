Report Indicates Front-Runner City To Host WWE WrestleMania 42 In 2026

Las Vegas will play host to "The Showcase of the Immortals" this year for two nights of WrestleMania 41, but reports have already indicated a possible location for WrestleMania 42 in 2026. According to PWInsider Elite, New Orleans is currently the frontrunner for WrestleMania next year, if the word around the locals in Louisiana is to be believed. PWIE noted that they have also heard that the city is being discussed within WWE as of the last month, but this is the first time it's been floated around locally.

The outlet also reported that Indianapolis, Indiana is "absolutely" on the table for WrestleMania in 2027, after WWE and the city announced a partnership in June 2024 that would bring WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to the area. The Royal Rumble will be held in Indianapolis next month at Lucas Oil Stadium. The future SummerSlam held in the city will be a two-night event, like WrestleMania, but the date has yet to be announced.

New Orleans hosted WrestleMania 34 in 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where the main event saw Brock Lesnar retain the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. The event was also the first time then-UFC fighter Ronda Rousey was seen in WWE, embarrassing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after the actor pulled her from ringside.