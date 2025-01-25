Why The Von Erichs Believe AEW Boss Tony Khan Deserves More Credit

Tony Khan might have rightfully made many strides in the professional wrestling industry with AEW, but his missteps have seemingly driven away many online fans and often leads him and AEW to be criticized. Interestingly, Ross and Marshall Von Erich recently started their own podcast, "The Claw Pod," and in their first ever episode, they defended the AEW President from his critics.

"I think Tony's a fighter and he has something to prove, which is really, really exciting to be on his team," Marshall said. "He definitely has a lot of naysayers – people, you know, which you're going to have – people that take risks, that's the position they're in. It's easy to feel safe behind a keyboard."

Marshall further praised Khan for moving in the same direction that the industry is going by securing a streaming deal for AEW and added that he's happy that Khan is evolving with the crowd and the people. "Sink or swim, I think Tony is swimming along just fine and AEW is in a good place."

Ross then also weighed in on the streaming deal as well, describing AEW's shift as "really strong and good" moves.

"There's really no formula, I think," he pointed out, noting how the promotion is still very young compared to its competitors. "This was obviously a big step for them, and man, so exciting."

Marshall then jokingly added that the Von Erichs should main event All In: Texas this year in order to further push AEW to a better spot. "Maybe Kevin Von Erich will come out – maybe out of retirement, I don't know!"

