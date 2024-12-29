Tony Khan Responds To Online Criticism And Highlights AEW's Achievements In 2024

With Worlds End in the rear-view mirror, 2024 is officially over for AEW. Despite a number of major moments and landmark milestones for the company in the past year, there is still a lot of negativity surrounding the promotion. Most of the negativity stems from social media where people are the most vocal, but it's hurt the perception of AEW lately. Tony Khan was asked about this at the Worlds End post-show media scrum, but he disagrees with the idea that AEW is failing.

"Last year, we made a lot of history going to Wembley Stadium; we sold 81,035 tickets. Over 81,000 tickets sold — we set the world record for tickets sold — and even then people tried to poke holes in what we did last year...allegedly people said 73,000, but we sold 81,000. But the fact that people would even try to hold up 73,000, even if it was that, like it would be a bad thing. That's amazing, what an amazing achievement," Khan said. "Then this year to make a historic media rights deal which really sets the stage for...all the great things that are going to be coming."

This isn't the first time Khan has been asked about the negativity surrounding AEW, with the company President famously saying that to be in charge of a company like his is to be constantly under attack. He also noted earlier this year that even if 73,000 was the correct number for All In London in 2023, it was still a larger attendance than the one at the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match.

