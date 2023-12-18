Why Tony Khan Believes AEW 'Is Under Constant Attack'

Tony Khan believes that AEW is the target of negativity among certain sections of the wrestling community. The company's CEO discussed the matter at the ROH Final Battle 2023 media scrum, revealing that some naysayers will never give the company credit for its successes.

"For AEW, and I think Ring of Honor because it falls under my ownership, to be AEW is to be under constant attack," Khan said. "You do a great show, and the next day, somebody's saying something negative. You do five great shows in a row, somebody says something negative. You break the ticket record for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling show in the history of the world, and somebody has something bad to say about it."

Khan noted that last week's "AEW Dynamite" was the number one show on cable for the night, beating out hundreds of other programs in the process. The AEW boss believes that there is a lot of bad-faith criticism out there, but he isn't going to let it bother him, nor will he stop fighting to ensure that AEW remains in business.

"It's worth the fight, and I love the fight. I'm never gonna stop fighting, no matter what happens. No matter how things change, it's worth it. It's the fight Jim Crockett fought, and Verne Gagne, and Ted Turner, and so many other people that have tried."

Of course, the boss hasn't allowed all of AEW's critics to trash his company without a response. This past weekend, Khan got into a social spat with a former WCW star who took issue with the company's weekly programming.