AEW CEO Tony Khan Addresses Criticisms Of The Promotion

AEW has had its share of detractors who have criticized the promotion's booking, and their favorite stars not being pushed, while there's also some wrestling tribalism involved as it comes down to supporting one company over the other.

AEW President Tony Khan was recently asked during a recent interview on "Wrestfriends" about how he deals with AEW being criticized. Khan explained that he sometimes enjoys hearing feedback, but admitted that changing the minds of some people is a futile exercise.

"Well, it depends on what it is. I think a lot of it is constructive, and sometimes fans have a good perspective, and a lot of times it's really worth listening to the feedback. Sometimes if it's disingenuous, there's nothing you can do. But I do think it's always worth hearing the fans out and hearing viewpoints," said Khan. "Sometimes it's fans of a different promotion that don't really have anything positive to say no matter what you do, and that's fine. We sold 81,035 tickets at Wembley Stadium and there were people trying to tear it down, people saying, 'Oh, they only got 73,000,' like, as if that's a bad number. That's more people than were at the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and people were trying to say that, like, it was a bad number for AEW. It's insane sometimes."

Khan rounded off by saying that when he sees negative comments about AEW on social media, he knows he has to take it with a grain of salt as some people have their agendas. However, no matter how much criticism AEW gets, he is still proud of what the company has achieved in its nearly six-year existence and will look to create more history in the future.

